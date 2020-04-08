Lady Gaga stars in the movie about the murder of Ridley Scott about the Gucci dynasty

The future Ridley Scott Gucci film, featuring Lady Gaga talking about the role of Mauricio Gucci’s widow, is officially moving forward.

While the project has been in the works for some time, the MGM distributor has officially purchased the film, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Gucci is based on Sarah Gay Ford’s book Gucci’s House: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed.

The movie about the true crime will trace the true story of Patricia Reggio, the wife of fashion mogul Mauricio Gucci, convicted of killing Gucci after she found out he was wrong.

“This project has long been a love for both Ridley and me,” said Giannina Scott, who will co-write the film with her husband. “The story is so epic, the stakes are so high and the characters are so richly drawn that we decided to go on the big screen.

“Let’s say we’re excited about teaming up with Mike De Luca and his brilliant filmmaking group at MGM – an understatement. We can’t wait for this to come to life next year.”

MGM has already provided a Gucci release date to November 24, 2021, despite large plans for casting and production not yet set in stone.

Studio chairman Michael De Luca explained the company’s excitement: “Nothing distinguishes bold, audacious originality more than a Ridley Scott movie.”

The next issue of MGM is Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond film No Time To Die. Initially, the release was scheduled for April 3, but it was rejected back on November 21 amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.