Due to the lockdown, Jimmy Fallon has interviewed him for the Tonight Show from home using FaceTime. Running around the world, Scott has stopped the pace of all industries, including Hollywood. On April 7, Jimmy’s guest was Lady Gaga, who talks to her that she is making a big announcement at the interaction. However, things were not expected.

As reported by Hollywood Life, when Jimmy joined Lady Gaga, he said, “Hello! Lady Gaga! “In a very unpleasant tone, the singer replied to her,” Hi everyone. “Phelan asked her,” You have a big, maybe announcing that you will say that at our show tonight? “But the ‘A Star is Born’ actress told her Strangely answered and answered her.

Oops! Lady Gaga’s interview with Jimmy Fallon turns into a weird drama, with the singer saying, “I can’t talk right now”.

Lady Gaga said, “I can’t talk to Jimmy. I, uh, can’t talk right now. I’m sorry. It’s just a real, really strange time.” Fallon then turns his face from the camera. The actress looks very nervous, further, “Hi? Jimmy, I can’t see you. I’m on TV?” Jimmy Fallon apologized to her and said, “Yes, you’re on TV. I’m sorry “.

Jimmy asked her again, “There is something big that you have been working on that will help people now.” But the actress was shocked again. She said, “I can’t .. I can’t tell you all right now because I’m still figuring out the details and I have a lot of phone calls. I can do Friday.” The 45-year-old host agreed.

The report said that Lady Gaga later told Jimmy that it was related to COVID-2 and apologized for not giving her time to talk about her event. It was truly a heck of a bizarre conversation!

Well, we all have to wait until Friday to find out what she wants to share with everyone.

