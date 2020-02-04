Lady Gaga’s “Mystery Man” identified as investor Michael Polansky

The mysterious man behind Lady Gaga’s midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve is no longer a secret! After The Things reported that Lady Gaga was seen with the same “unidentified” man on New Year’s Eve and most recently in Miami, we now have inside information about Gaga’s main problem.

Secret revealed!

His name is Michael Polansky. He is smart, well connected and obviously likes Gaga.

According to Page Six, Polansky, an entrepreneur and investor, is a “Harvard graduate who heads Sean Parker’s pioneering cancer immunotherapy institute, co-founder of Facebook. He manages business, investment, political and nonprofit interests. “Quite impressive, and Gaga has to agree. Maybe he’s the” yin “for her” yang “because she’s the outgoing entertainer, while Side Six’s sources say Polansky is” reluctant. “

They met in a mansion

It is believed that the two met through Parker, “through events Parker hosted in his LA home.” Maybe Gaga and Polansky met a while ago, but these two recent sightings and many PDAs mean a romantic relationship that will flourish until 2020.

Mother approved?

Polansky was at Gaga’s AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show in Miami and was on her mother’s good side when he had a conversation with her during the show. If your mother has already met Gaga, it could be serious.

Now that we know who the “mysterious man” is, we need to see if the couple does it “officially” on social media. When the time is right, you will be sure to let us know.

