Lady Gaga is a name that everyone and her mother know! The singer has been around for over a decade and offers music fans and fans some of the most famous hits and performances of the present day. From ‘Just Dance’ to ‘Shallow’, Lady Gaga has proven to be the ultimate star.

With her debut album ‘The Fame’, which was a huge success in 2008, she was on her way to worldwide fame and did just that. With one album after another, Gaga showed her talent in a way we had never seen before and we couldn’t get enough of it.

After Lady Gaga changed things and ventured into jazz and drama, she was unstoppable now! Despite her musical and acting success, the singer of ‘Born This Way’ also had some less happy moments. With all that is said, here are Lady Gaga’s ups and downs in 20 photos!

20 The fight was real

Before Lady Gaga was one of the greatest pop stars of our time, she was a struggling artist in New York City. Gaga talked about her younger days and the struggles she had when she was trying to make it big. Before her massive success, Lady Gaga even did a little cameo for an episode of ‘The Hills’!

19 2009 VMA performance said it all

While Lady Gaga had had the tumultuous journey to where she is today, none of us can ever forget the performance that really made her stand out. Lady Gaga’s appearance of ‘Paparazzi’ from 2009 will go down in history as one of the best known. The panting of the crowd when the blood started to cover her body will be an unforgettable moment forever.

18 Lady Gaga and Beyonce

After Lady Gaga made a name for herself in the music business, it only made sense for her to work with one of the greatest stars of all time, Beyonce. The two worked on the phone in 2010, and while the song was great, the video was even bigger! Given that Gaga officially worked with Queen B, it’s clear that she did it at that point.

17 meat dress scandal

Although Gaga killed it in the charts, the singer was quite controversial when she was wearing a meat dress for the VMA 2010. Animal welfare organizations, including PETA, were angry when she wore such an outfit that was actually made of real meat! The controversy is one thing, the feel and smell are definitely another.

16 The egg has arrived

Now that Lady Gaga became known as very different and wore very outfits, it was no surprise when she arrived in an egg at the 2011 Grammy Awards, yes, an egg. The artist had a series of outfit changes that evening that made it clear that she was in the game to win it.

15 Lady Gaga injury

The singer immediately became a hit with hit after hit and with every album came a tour! Gaga started her summer tour in 2013, but after getting injured during the Montreal show, things got bad. Lady Gaga had been in a wheelchair for weeks, at least from Louis Vuitton.

14 Art pop to flop

When 2014 arrived, Lady Gaga was back to normal and making new music. Given her massive success with all of her previous albums, Gaga fans and followers were more than thrilled with her latest album, Artpop. Despite the hype, the album did not develop as well as expected and is constantly referred to as “art flop”. Ouch!

13 A jazz comeback

Despite Lady Gaga’s less than happy results with her ‘Artpop’ album, she turned out to be the ultimate comeback queen. Lady Gaga ventured into the jazz genre and released an album with Tony Bennett on her album “Cheek To Cheek”, which earned the duo a Grammy!

12 engagement ended

With her career back on track and better than ever, Lady Gaga’s relationship with her fiancé Taylor Kinney didn’t look so good. The two met on Gaga’s ‘You & I’, a music video, and dated 5 years before they stopped calling it in 2016. The devastating breakup left Gaga heartbroken, but she couldn’t be stopped.

11 A heavy heart for Orlando

With the end of her engagement, Lady Gaga faced another heartache, this time a tragedy that struck a church very deep in her heart. Shooting the Orlando Club in 2016 shocked the nation, including Gaga. The singer traveled to Orlando to watch where she had tears in her eyes all the time.

10 Lady Gaga becomes ‘Joanne’

With heartache after heartache, it was time for Gaga to dive into a new project and do what she does best. The singer released one of her most personal albums so far, ‘Joanne’, and it was an instant success. After the singers’ jazz career boomed, fans were excited to see what “Joanne” would hold, and one can say with certainty that they were not disappointed.

9 SuperBowl Extravaganza

Lady Gaga was back on the charts and that was the case for everyone involved. So it only made sense for the singer to appear at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show! This was a premiere for Gaga and honor. The singer essentially jumped from the sky to the stage, where she performed her endless hits!

8 Golden Globes goddess

While Lady Gaga killed the music game, fans rejoiced when the actress brought her talents to the big screen. Lady Gaga appeared in “American Horror Story: Hotel”, where she won for the best actress at the Golden Globes. One can say with certainty that Lady Gaga was on the way to a possible EGOT, which in our opinion was definitely an option.

7 The homage to the Sound of Music

Lady Gaga had not only turned into an actress, but had turned her whole gaze in a direction that many of us were not used to. Much of her career has been marked by crazy outfits, but Lady Gaga did a great job tempering her during her Oscar award tribute, which proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

6 A star is born

2018 was without a doubt Lady Gaga’s year! The singer and actress played in the hit “A Star Is Born”, in which she not only demonstrated her skills as a singer, but also proved to be an actress. The film immediately became a hit, and it appeared on almost every red carpet at the film festival that can be thought to be absolutely breathtaking.

5 Hollywood Dream Team

Lady Gaga went on a trip to “A Star Is Born” with her co-star and film director Bradley Cooper. The two were immediately a dream team and had almost everyone and everyone wished they were an object in real life. The chemistry that these two shared is unprecedented and one that fortunately fans could experience on the screen.

4 grammes galore

Since “Shallow” is a big hit from the movie “A Star Is Born”, it is not surprising that Gaga would take just about any award home, including three Grammys! It’s no secret that Gaga is one of the best singers of our generation, and her work proves that she is undoubtedly true.

3 Another broken heart

Lady Gaga now had some of the greatest successes she’d ever had in her entire career as a singer and actress, but after a few years of meeting Christian Carino, with whom she was engaged, she was not feeling well. Another commitment down the drain and yet Gaga remained optimistic with his head raised!

2 Met Gala Reality

2019 was an unforgettable year, not only did she receive almost every nomination and award you could imagine, but Gaga was also exposed as one of the hosts of the 2019 Met Gala. The singer appeared on the red carpet not in one, not in two, but in FOUR outfits. It is clear that she crushed it with her ensembles, and even more so with her luminous presence.

1 Oscars moment

To top it off, Lady Gaga received one of the most honorable awards in the industry, an Oscar! As mentioned earlier, Gaga is about to get an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and is now officially there halfway there. The singer won the Oscar for “Best Original Song” for “Shallow”, and rightly so!

