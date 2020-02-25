lady-in-essential-issue-immediately-after-firefighters-rescue-her-from-northeast-fresno-residence-fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A woman was hospitalized just after firefighters rescued her from a burning property in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out just after eight: 30 a.m. on Barton Avenue in a community north of Nees Avenue.

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said the fireplace is believed to have begun in the garage.

The female was inside in the vicinity of the garage when the hearth started off. Firefighters were capable to extricate the girl from the dwelling. She was rushed to a nearby clinic in crucial situation.

A single other person was able to make it out of the household securely.

Smoke and flames did transfer into component of the residence, leading to some destruction.

The lead to of the hearth is underneath investigation.

This is a developing tale. Remain with Motion News for updates.