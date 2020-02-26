lady-in-vital-problem-just-after-becoming-hit-by-motor-vehicle-in-northeast-fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police say a woman is in vital condition immediately after currently being hit by a auto in northeast Fresno Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a simply call close to 8: 30 p.m. Tuesday night on Effie and Ashlan in close proximity to Blackstone.

Law enforcement say the target was in the middle median of the street and quickly stepped into oncoming targeted visitors.

The car that hit the girl remained on the scene. Other drivers also stopped to support the lady in the highway.

Authorities say the female was taken to the clinic in essential affliction. She is expected to survive her accidents.

This is a building tale.