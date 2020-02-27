[lady,-just-7,-suffers-really-serious-head-accidents-after-becoming-strike-by-a-bus-in-crawley]

A seven-year-previous lady stays in hospital with serious head injuries pursuing a collision in between the baby and a bus in Crawley .

The incident occurred all over 3.30pm on Tuesday February 25, at the junction of Coachmans Travel and Enfield Street.

The child was taken to East Surrey Medical center in Redhill with significant head injuries, the place she at the moment stays.

A spokesperson for Sussex Law enforcement mentioned: “Law enforcement are captivating for witnesses adhering to a collision amongst a bus and a child in Crawley.

Sussex Police mentioned any person who observed what occurred, or anybody with sprint cam which may perhaps have captured the incident, ought to electronic mail [email protected] isles quoting serial 858 of 25/02.