lady-killed-after-truck-slams-into-again-of-car-in-seekonk

A female passenger in a vehicle stuck in targeted visitors is lifeless immediately after a truck slammed into the rear of the automobile she was sitting in, law enforcement stated.

The collision occurred at about eight p.m. Sunday night time in Seekonk on Route 195 in close proximity to Exit 1.

A Chrylser 300 was in targeted traffic powering a car or truck hearth around a mile down the street, according to law enforcement. A 2019 Chevy Silverado travelling east in the middle lane encountered the traffic, used emergency braking, but continue to slammed into the rear of the Chrysler triggering a chain of collisions.

The Chrysler was pushed into a 2005 Acura TSX which was then pushed into the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX.

A woman in the rear passenger seat of the Chrysler, who was sporting her seatbelt, was transported to Rhode Island Healthcare facility, wherever she died. In addition, 8 other individuals were transported to location hospitals for therapy.

Injuries to two other passengers in the Chrysler, two occupants of the Silverado, and four occupants of the Acura had been not considered to be daily life-threatening, law enforcement said.

No even more facts about the sufferer was accessible.

The collision continues to be beneath investigation.