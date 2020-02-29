lady-lacking-from-south-shore

Law enforcement are hunting for a 57-12 months-outdated female who has been lacking for extra than a 7 days from South Shore.

Cornelia Garrett, who also goes by “Renee,” was last observed Feb. 20 in close proximity to the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard, according to a missing person inform from Chicago law enforcement.

Garrett is a 5-foot-8, 230-pound female with brown eyes and black hair, police claimed. Authorities said she has bipolar condition.

Any one with facts is asked to get in touch with Spot Central detectives at 312-747-8380.