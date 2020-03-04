lady-pinned-among-university-bus-and-tour-at-caruthers-elementary,-airlifted-to-healthcare-facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — California Highway Patrol says a female has been taken to the clinic following being hit by a university bus close to Caruthers Elementary College Tuesday afternoon.

CHP suggests the lady was pinned in among a bus and an excursion all-around three p.m. when the university bus was hoping to move into the driveway.

The lady was trying to assistance immediate the university bus driver by way of the parking good deal islands when the incident happened.

CHP adds that the faculty bus was carrying a women’s softball workforce.

The woman’s injuries were being so intense that she was taken to the fairgrounds and then airlifted to CRMC.