[lady-posed-as-photographer,-drugged-new-mom,-prepared-to-steal-toddler,-deputies-say]

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KCPQ/WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a 38-12 months-outdated woman and her 16-yr-aged daughter over allegations of drugging a female and plotting to steal her newborn.

Now an additional lady says the suspects took pictures of her small children as perfectly.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Business claimed the grownup suspect, who was identified as Juliette Parker of Spanaway, Washington, provided cost-free images solutions to customers of a Fb team for new moms and expecting women as a ruse to come across a little one, investigators say.

In one occasion, the suspects drugged a mom with a laced cupcake.

The lady instructed authorities she was presented a cupcake all through her third meeting with Parker and immediately felt numb and drowsy soon after consuming it.

She requested Parker and her daughter to go away and called 911.

The lady documented looking at Parker acquire selfies with her infant and “wiping her fingerprints off things she touched inside of the victim’s household,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“What she was performing was striving to groom someone to obtain an infant she preferred and we think what she was going to do was get the infant and depart the condition and go raise her as her very own,” suggests Detective Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Business office.

An additional mother in Olympia said the suspects took photographs of her infant twins.

“I was shocked, actually. For the reason that she didn’t appear throughout to me like another person who could do something like that,” reported Jessica Hay.

Hay stated she interacted with Parker about Fb. She explained the suspect arrived to her dwelling with her daughter. Hay suggests other than inquiring if the father was however in the photograph, the pictures session appeared standard.

Hay even got the images despatched to her that the suspect took. She says that is why hearing about the arrest is so astonishing.

“I received blessed since it could have transpired to me and my twins. I could have missing both equally of them,” reported Hay.

The suspects, who have not been charged, are in jail. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are asking anybody who was contacted by a girl who claimed to be a photographer and went by the names Juliette Parker, Juliette Noel or Juliette Gains to get hold of them at 253-798-7724.

