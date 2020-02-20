[Lady, seventeen, documented missing from Brighton Park]

A 17-calendar year-old female has been described lacking from Brighton Park on the Southwest Aspect.

Elizabeth Herrera was very last noticed Wednesday in the 4100 block of South California Avenue, Chicago law enforcement explained in a missing man or woman inform.

She was sporting a black hooded sweatshirt, light-weight blue jeans, black and white gym footwear and carrying a teal backpack.

Herrera is 5-foot-3 and usually visits the 4100 block of South Archer Avenue, the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue and the 2400 block of West 46th Put, law enforcement claimed.

Any individual who knows her whereabouts is asked to simply call Region Central detectives at 312-747-8380.