[lady,-seventeen,-shot-in-logan-square]

A 17-12 months-outdated woman was harm in a taking pictures early Monday in Logan Square on the Northwest Aspect, generating her the 11th minor struck by gunfire in Chicago this weekend.

She was going for walks with her pal, a 19-12 months-old gentleman, at 12: 14 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Harding Avenue when 3 males approached in a tan SUV and asked if they needed to invest in medicine, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement.

When they refused, anyone in the SUV fired shots, hitting the female in the foot, law enforcement explained. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Professional medical Center in excellent affliction.

No one is in custody as Location North detectives look into.

