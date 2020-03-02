lady,-sixteen,-killed-following-truck-slams-into-back-again-of-motor-vehicle-in-seekonk

A female passenger in a auto trapped in visitors is useless soon after a truck slammed into the rear of the automobile she was sitting in, police claimed.

Point out Law enforcement reported the human being killed was a 16-calendar year-old lady.

The collision occurred at about eight p.m. Sunday evening in Seekonk on Route 195 in the vicinity of Exit 1.

A Chrylser 300 was in site visitors at the rear of a car or truck fire around a mile down the road, according to law enforcement. A 2019 Chevy Silverado travelling east in the center lane encountered the targeted traffic, applied unexpected emergency braking, but nonetheless slammed into the rear of the Chrysler producing a chain of collisions.

The Chrysler was pushed into a 2005 Acura TSX which was then pushed into the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX.

The female in the rear passenger seat of the Chrysler, who was sporting her seatbelt, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where by she died. In addition, eight other people have been transported to spot hospitals for cure.

Injuries to two other passengers in the Chrysler, two occupants of the Silverado, and 4 occupants of the Acura were being not considered to be everyday living-threatening, police reported.

No further more information and facts about the sufferer was available.

The collision continues to be underneath investigation.