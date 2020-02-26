lady,-sixty-three,-dies-in-schiller-park-hit-and-run

A 63-12 months-outdated girl died after getting hit by two cars, one particular of which did not prevent, Tuesday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Regina Sariol was struck by a 2013 Hyundai about five: 25 a.m. as she crossed the 9700 block of Irving Park Street, Schiller Park law enforcement and the Cook County clinical examiner’s business claimed.

Soon after getting hit by the Hyundai, Sariol was struck by a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan which did not prevent, officers said. Police in the beginning considered the 2nd vehicle could have been a semi truck.

Sariol died at the scene, police claimed.

Detectives traced the Oldsmobile back to a 64-calendar year-previous male from Medinah, Illinois, law enforcement mentioned.

The crash remains beneath investigation and expenses have not nevertheless been identified.