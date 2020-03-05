[Lady Tigers defeat Paine Higher education, eighty two-62, advance to semifinals]

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Ay’Anna Bey scored 27 factors and had 10 rebounds to lead the 12th-rated Benedict University women’s basketball group earlier the Paine College or university Lady Lions, 82-62, on Wednesday evening in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Convention tournament quarterfinal matchup at the Rock Hill Athletics & Enjoyment Middle.

Benedict increases to 25-three all round, when Paine Faculty finishes their year at 8-18.

Wykira Johnson-Kelly scored 14 of her 19 factors in the last 4 minutes of the recreation. Mahogany Randall added 11 details on four-of-seven capturing from the subject.

The leading-seeded Woman Tigers bought off to a slow start off, capturing one-of-five from the subject with 5 turnovers in the very first five minutes of the game. Paine University, a fifth seed, took an 11-seven direct with 3: 01 remaining in the quarter right before Benedict outscored the Woman Lions seven-3 in the ultimate 3 minutes to tie the activity at the close of the to start with quarter.

Bey scored 16 of her 23 first-50 percent points in the next quarter, aiding to give the Woman Tigers a 40-27 direct heading into the break.

Benedict took a match-superior 22-level guide, 50-28, with six: 47 still left in the 3rd quarter off a Shanassia White tip-in. From there, the Lady Lions would go on a 17-five run to stop the third quarter and close the gap to 55-45.

Amaya Ashby started off the fourth quarter with a three to lengthen the Lady Tigers lead to 13 factors. Paine closed the hole to as near as eight factors, 60-52 with seven: 51 to engage in, but that is as shut as they would arrive. Johnson-Kelly led a 20-8 Benedict operate to shut the sport out and clinch the victory.

Keondra Archie led Paine with 18 details and six rebounds on the contest.

Benedict improvements to the semifinals and will perform the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal contest in between Central Point out and LeMoyne-Owen University on Friday evening at five: 30 p.m. in the Rock Hill Sports and Function Centre. The winner will engage in for the championship on Saturday evening.