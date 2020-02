An 80-yr-outdated girl with extreme memory decline has been described lacking in northwest suburban Deer Park.

Dolores Catherine Steen-Fahey was last found about five: 30 a.m. Friday walking out of Solana Assisted Living, 21840 W. Lake Cook Rd., the Lake County sheriff’s business reported in a statement.

Steen-Fahey is 5-foot-2 and does not push. She may perhaps be carrying a toothbrush.

Any one who appreciates her locale is requested to connect with 911.