[lady-wounded-just-after-officer-involved-shooting-in-south-la]

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A lady was wounded in an officer-associated taking pictures in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, law enforcement mentioned.

The taking pictures happened in the vicinity of the intersection of Hoover and 78th streets at about one: 30 a.m.

Los Angeles law enforcement stated the suspect was struck and transported to a nearby clinic. Her affliction was not recognized.

Details with regards to what led to the shooting have been not immediately out there. It is not apparent what style of call officers were being responding to.

No officer was hurt in the incident.

Police urged the community to stay away from the place.