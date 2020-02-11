Ladysmith Black Mambazo leader Joseph Shabalala dead at the age of 78

The founder of the South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, died at the age of 78, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday.

Shabalala died Tuesday morning in a hospital in the capital Pretoria, his family confirmed to the local media.

He is world famous for his leadership of the choir group that was founded in 1964 and became known worldwide through collaboration with Paul Simon on the Graceland album and others. The haunting, often a cappella singing style known as isicathamiya has helped the group – which won several Grammy Awards – to become one of South Africa’s most recognized artists on the world stage.

The South African government has extended its condolences in a tweet. “Rest in peace, you have fulfilled your purpose,” it said.

Death was announced as the country prepared to mark 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to the end of the brutal system of racial repression known as apartheid.

Paul Simon and Joseph Shabalala, as well as other members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, perform at the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize event in Washington, DC in 2007. The group collaborated with Simon on his career comeback Graceland in the mid-1980s . (Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images)

Shabalala withdrew from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014, but appeared occasionally at his events. He has been hospitalized several times since 2017.

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and destroyed because the group is family,” manager Xolani Majozi told local media outlet Timeslive.

Majozi said the group would interrupt his journey and return to South Africa.

Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala

Our founder, our teacher and above all, our father has left us today for eternal peace. We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and the millions with whom you came in contact, you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/2eDNFDUAGf

– @ therealmambazo