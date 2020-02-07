Lafayette peppers on this year’s list of the “hottest peppers in the world”

Primeaux and his wife / business partner Kara

LAFAYETTE – Cajun country chefs are known for seasoning dishes with just the right amount of heat. It is therefore not surprising that a Louisiana resident created this year’s list of the “hottest peppers in the world”.

According to KATC, Troy ‘Primo’ Primeaux from Lafayette is number four on Pepperhead’s 2020 list.

Primeaux developed the peppers in 2005 at the University of Louisiana in the Lafayette Horticultural Department.

He says he crossed a pepper from Trinidad and Bangladesh.

Primeaux told reporters, “If you speak over 1.5 million scovilles, it’s three times as hot as a jalapeno. If you eat pepper, it’s like 300 jalapenos.”

However, Primeaux also assured them that his peppers emphasize the taste of a dish when cooked.

Primeaux and his wife Kara created Primo’s Peppers, a company based in Lafayette that combines “sweet with hot” to make delicious hot sauces and pepper jellies.

