Lafayette’s own “Iron Man” defies all chances and follows the dream of becoming a national bodybuilding champion

LAFAYETTE – A 2020 Lafayette man is focusing on his dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder. His determination earned him the nickname “Iron Man”.

The advocate first reported on Kevin ‘Iron Man’ Miller’s goal on Sunday and described the impressive successes of the 40-year-old Lafayette resident despite life-changing challenges.

Similar to the Marvel superhero from which his nickname is derived, some of Miller’s skills come from a manufactured limb.

His interest in bodybuilding began at the age of 19 and shortly afterwards he took part in his first show.

But just two years after his first show, Milller had a car accident and suffered injuries that required an amputation of his right leg just below the knee.

After another dozen surgeries and struggles with pain and infection, he decided to have another operation in which his leg was amputated just above the knee.

Although Miller hoped that a prosthesis would allow him to return to the active lifestyle he had always enjoyed, he did not expect to renew his love of bodybuilding.

But such a renewal was possible, and Miller even exceeded his own expectations.

Miller told The Advocate: “It took me from 2002 to 2015 to develop the mental and physical strength of an amputee and to bring myself mentally and physically to this level of competition.”

“Although I never stopped exercising, right? There were times of injuries when I had to give up for months, but I never stopped.”

Miller has already won first place in Louisiana against high-performing competitors and is now seeing first place in a national competition.

The 40-year-old’s intense focus motivated him to leave banking and rehabilitation careers behind to focus on his bodybuilding efforts.

Now, as a personal trainer, he’s already ninth in welterweight at the NPC USA National Championships 2019 and first in more than one competition in Louisiana.

Miller is determined to achieve his goals and to encourage others to do the same.

Click here for more information about his services and the help he offers to the public.