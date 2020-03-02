lafc’s-carlos-vela-spoils-mls-debut-for-david-beckham’s-inter-miami

LOS ANGELES – Carlos Vela scored on a wonderful chip shot shortly ahead of halftime and Los Angeles FC conquer Inter Miami 1- on Sunday in the inaugural recreation for owner David Beckham’s MLS expansion team.

Vela controlled the ball with his upper body and eluded 4 defenders before chipping a excellent shot in excess of Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles from the edge of the box. The 44th-minute objective resolved the season opener for both equally groups.

Vela scored on his 31st birthday and dampened a celebratory working day for Inter Miami, which joined the North American league together with Nashville SC this period as its 25th and 26th teams. Miami wore white jerseys with pale pink shorts for its 1st match, and its new roster competed solidly from one of MLS’ elite teams.

Beckham, the former LA Galaxy star, wore an Inter Miami workforce blazer as he viewed the recreation from a luxury box at Banc of California Stadium together with his wife, Victoria, and his ownership companions. Miami also packed numerous hundred raucous lovers into the viewing supporters’ portion, in which they waved pink banners and held up banners hailing their new franchise.

Robles made 8 saves for Miami. LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made 7 saves when publishing a shutout in the Dutch veteran’s MLS debut, but he wasn’t tested as sharply as Robles till the remaining 10 minutes, when Matias Pelligrini and Nicolas Figal pressured him to make tough stops.

Vela received the Golden Boot with a league-report 34 goals final year though becoming named MLS MVP, and he led a solid offensive work by LAFC, which is a favourite to contend for the league title once more. LAFC won the Supporters’ Defend previous year with the ideal common-time document in MLS background just before reaching the Western Meeting last.

Miami has a different road video game at D.C. United next weekend right before its dwelling opener against the Galaxy at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 14.