LAFD incidents involving homeless people are disproportionately high, data show

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Station 9 of the Los Angeles Fire Department at Skid Row is one of the busiest in the country.

It serves the smallest response area in the city, but has the highest call load. The station sees 80 to 100 runs per day and the vast majority of patients are homeless.

One homeless person, Maurice Russell, said the only way for him and his friends to get help was to call 911.

Another former homeless man, William Smith, feels like “people are falling dead here.”

LAFD Station 9: Discover the fire station helping the homeless on Skid Row

The growing crisis on the streets of downtown Los Angeles and in the city creates serious challenges not only for the homeless, but for first responders responsible for the health and safety of the most vulnerable in the city.

An analysis by Eyewitness News of data obtained from LAFD shows that 43% of all fires in the city that resulted in a report involved a homeless person. This represents 3,267 incidents last year alone.

In addition, 14% of LAFD’s ambulance transport throughout the city in 2019 was intended for the homeless.

But the homeless represent less than 1% of the city’s population.

“No one can ignore it,” said Dr. Marc Eckstein, medical director and commanding officer of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s EMS office. “The problem is in almost every neighborhood.”

But one area stands out among others: station 9 on Skid Row.

The station is at zero point for these incidents, and it is not without risk.

“The men and women in Barracks 9 are remarkable. I mean God bless them,” said Eckstein. “They are exposed to infectious diseases that you think you would only see in a third world country. Patients with needles in their pockets, needles in their arms, covered in human waste and insects.”

Eckstein also described the risk of hepatitis, HIV, tuberculosis, meningitis, MRSA and typhus.

“The list is long,” he said.

Lives and property are threatened in these situations. The 2017 Skirball fire passed through Bel Air, destroying six houses and damaging a dozen. It was started by an illegal kitchen fire in a homeless camp.

Another fire started a burnt homeless camp last summer in the Sepulveda Basin.

“You have global warming fires, cooking fires and drug use. Unfortunately, this is a dire situation,” said Eckstein.

A new municipal ordinance allows police to clean up homeless camps when the risk of fire is extreme.

It is estimated that 36,000 homeless people live throughout Los Angeles.

“It is a horrible situation when people live in misery, live in tents, and you add mental illness and drug addiction, it is often a deadly combination, it is certainly a resource tax” said Eckstein.

The LAFD notably tries to distribute these resources in the form of a dedicated “sober unit”.

It is part of a strategy to respond to certain calls without going to the emergency room. In 2019, 80% of EMS incidents involving homeless people ended up with an ambulance transport to E.R.

“When these people go to the emergency room, we don’t help them, we overcrowd the E.R., we block paramedics. It’s just a system failure,” said Eckstein.

On the streets, the need is overwhelming.

“There are a lot of homeless people and breakdowns here,” said Isabelle McEwen, a homeless woman. “But I see a lot of hope.”

Do you have any advice? Email the ABC7 survey producer Lisa.Bartley@abc.com

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.