Laffite X-Road is a rally fighter

The way to stand out from the crowd in a crowded market of super sports cars is to make a super sports car that, like the new Laffite X-Road, is supposed to drive fast off-road. While most of the overblown limited edition super sports cars are tightly wrapped and fragile and can only be used in ideal situations, the X-Road was designed to reduce performance and devour the terrain. The rally monster for half a million dollars is limited to just 30 copies.

Rally Fighter fighters

The X-Road enters a segment that hardly exists. It is almost reminiscent of Local Motors Rally Fighter. This car was developed using crowdsourcing and has some features in common with the X-Road. Both have coupé bodies on a high-performance chassis that sits somewhere between an off-road buggy and a sports truck.

power options

There are four different ways that the X-Road can motivate itself depending on the preferences of the buyer. For those who prefer combustion engines, there is a normal-suction V8 that delivers 420 horsepower, and for a premium, that number can be increased to 720 horsepower. There is also an electric option with a range of 200 miles and 460 hp that can be raised to 800 hp for an additional fee.

Ready site

The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a sequential gearbox or a six-speed automatic. The X-Road has a breathtaking 17-inch wheel lift for handling the terrain. Where other supercars struggle to get over bumps, the X-Road is designed to take a breath.

Prices start at $ 465,000 for the base gas model and $ 545,000 for the electric drive with deliveries later this year.

