Coach O with deputy Jason Naquin

After coach Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to victory in the national championship, he’s still on the go.

Shortly after a hurricane that hit President Trump in Washington DC, where the beloved coach and his tiger team were honored, Orgeron is back in Cajun Country.

But he’s still on the move, bouncing from community to community hoping to recruit players’ next crops.

On Tuesday morning, social media was full of Coach O sightings at Terrebonne High School and shortly afterwards in the Lafourche community, where he took a moment to pose with a fan.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office posted the moment on Facebook and said that although Coach was busy on the recruiting path, he paused to take a photo with Deputy Jason Naquin.

As Orgeron continues its journey through southern Louisiana, one aspect of its personality is particularly striking: its unstoppable energy.

Obviously it hasn’t eased since he used it to train the Tigers through a perfect season and a winning championship game.