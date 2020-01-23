Lagarde the ECB warns of “danger of doing nothing” for the climate money

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks at a press conference on the results of the Governing Council meeting on January 23, 2020 in Frankfurt. – Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, January 23 – ECB chief Christine Lagarde said today that the bank would conduct a comprehensive policy review to assess the role it could play in combating climate change and warned of the “risk of doing nothing”.

Unlike her predecessor Mario Draghi, Lagarde has placed a strong emphasis on climate protection since the European Central Bank took office in November.

The question of what the bank can do to make its contribution to the struggle will play a key role in the ECB’s newly launched “strategic review”, which has been rethinking its instruments and objectives for the first time since 2003.

“Climate change is indeed a threat to financial stability,” Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt after taking the chair at her second meeting.

She was aware of critical voices who feared that climate protection would “distract” the ECB’s mandate to ensure price stability, or that it believed that climate policy should be removed entirely from the central bank.

However, the former head of the IMF said the ECB must “at least try to explore all areas in which we can actually participate”.

“I think it is already failing to try.”

Lagarde indicated the areas in which she was and said the ECB could consider increasing the proportion of “green investments” in its portfolio.

ECB staff could also be asked to ensure that “climate risk is embedded in the work they do, risk assessment, models, forecasts,” she added.

Lagarde said she sees a similar determination to take climate action in the European Commission among “many of the leading politicians in the euro area” and increasingly in the private sector.

The head of the German central bank, Jens Weidmann, recently spoke out as a sign of opposition to a “demand for a green monetary policy”.

The ECB’s preference for “green” bonds to buy assets violates the principle of “market neutrality,” he argued. – AFP

