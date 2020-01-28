Lagos brakes motorcycle taxis | money

Regular motorcycle taxis include rides without a helmet for the driver or front passenger. – AFP picture

LAGOS, January 28 – The traffic-calmed Nigerian economic capital, Lagos, has announced a far-reaching ban on motorcycle taxis driving on its dangerous roads, which are due to come into force next month.

The state government has blocked motorcycle taxis and motorized rickshaws, known locally as Okada and Keke, from parts of the city.

“Lagos State Government yesterday used the large floor against the threat of commercial motorcycles and tricycles,” the authorities wrote on Twitter.

“The lack of respect for Lagos traffic rules by Okada and tricycles resulted in avoidable deaths.”

The ban, which begins on February 1, applies to numerous central districts and suburbs of the chaotic megacity with 20 million inhabitants as well as to important highways and bridges in the state of Lagos.

The ubiquitous motorcycle taxis and rickshaws are seen by many Lagosians as a vital – if sometimes dangerous – way to overcome the notorious “slow” traffic jams that clog the streets.

Drivers in one of the largest cities in Africa face an obstacle of traffic jams and potholes that make daily commuting a torture that lasts many hours.

Bicycles are also an important source of income for thousands of low-skilled young men who live in the city, where unemployment and the cost of living are high.

Many of the drivers are not regulated, but a lot of apps have emerged that improve supervisory and security controls in this sector.

The Lagos authorities previously tried to ban two-wheelers and tricycles from main roads and bridges, but enforcement was often weak. – AFP

