Lake County committee recommends freezing pay back more than some objections

A program to freeze the salaries of three Lake County elected officials for 4 decades because of the devastating economic influence of the coronavirus pandemic moved ahead Thursday inspite of their objections.

The Lake County Board’s economical and administrative committee on Thursday advisable freezing the yearly pay of the coroner, recorder of deeds and circuit court docket clerk at $127,874, the sum each and every is set to make this 12 months.

















































All three posts are up for election in November. Point out legislation necessitates county officials’ salaries be set six months prior to they take workplace.

Lake County’s state’s attorney is up for election this slide, too, but that position’s salary is protected completely by the state.

If ultimately accepted by the whole county board, the freezes will imply those people a few officials no longer will paid out the identical as the county treasurer and county clerk — at least for the up coming four years.

The committee also suggested a two-12 months income freeze for the 7 county board seats that are on November’s ballot. All 21 county board customers will be up for election in 2022, and all but Chairwoman Sandy Hart make $43,018 a year.

Hart collects a $107,408 income simply because of the additional duties of that post. Underneath the committee’s proposal, the chair’s total yearly shell out would be diminished to $104,408 in just about every of the up coming two a long time, simply because of the proposed elimination of a $3,000 stipend for serving as the county’s liquor commissioner.

















































The board is anticipated to vote on the proposal in Could.

Thursday’s committee meeting was held remotely because of to the statewide remain-at-property buy.

Through the meeting, Recorder Mary Ellen Vanderventer, Circuit Court docket Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein and Coroner Howard Cooper lobbied for two-calendar year freezes and raises in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal decades that would equalize their spend with the clerk and treasurer.

Vanderventer termed the situation “very awkward” and mentioned the very poor timing of the condition-mandated pay back evaluate. She referred to as a two-year freeze a compromise.

Cartwright Weinstein stated the American financial state has taken about two yrs to recover soon after other crises, including the 1918 flu pandemic, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Fantastic Recession of 2007. She called a 4-calendar year freeze inappropriate.

“Each individual time an elected official’s salary is frozen, they can never get better,” Cartwright Weinstein explained.

But that argument did not get traction with most committee users.

















































In supporting a 4-yr freeze, committee member Jennifer Clark explained she’s hopeful the financial state will transform all over inside two years but added that she “cannot make a conclusion on hope.”

Clark mentioned she’s haunted by the thought that a county staff could possibly have to be laid off so the county can afford raises for these a few elected officers.

“I just can’t do it,” claimed Clark, a Libertyville Democrat.

Committee member John Wasik agreed, indicating he are unable to assistance raises although the nation is enduring file unemployment.

“We can not overlook that,” stated Wasik, a Grayslake Democrat.

Committee member Steve Carlson, a Gurnee-location Republican, said he does not want to see a newspaper headline saying county finances cuts while elected officials are acquiring raises.

“I are not able to justify a spend raise beneath these situation, period of time,” he reported.

Only two of the committee’s seven members — Democrat Terry Wilke of Spherical Lake Seaside and Republican Linda Pedersen of Antioch — supported two-yr pay back freezes.

Salaries for county clerk, treasurer and sheriff were being established two years back.

The county clerk and treasurer are established to make $127,874 this fiscal year, $131,071 in the 2021 fiscal year and $134,348 in the 2022 fiscal 12 months.

The sheriff, who traditionally is paid out much more than the other countywide elected officials, is established to acquire $162,558 in total compensation this 12 months. His pay out will increase to $166,509 in the 2021 fiscal year and to $170,560 in the 2022 fiscal yr.















































