lake-county-coroner-seeks-aid-pinpointing-particular-person-from-gary

Authorities are looking for support identifying a particular person who died Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

The woman, whose age is not known, was pronounced dead at 5: 49 a.m. at Methodist Medical center Northlake, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

No accidents ended up clear, and authorities have but to rule on her bring about and manner of loss of life.

She is from Gary and is 5-foot-four and 116 lbs, with shoulder-duration brown hair and brown eyes, authorities explained.

The woman has many tattoos, including “Richard” on her still left thigh, “Chicago” and a photo of Marilyn Monroe on her still left shoulder, a confront on her remaining hand and a tribal coronary heart tattoo on her decreased again, authorities stated.

Anybody with details is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office environment at 219-755-3265.