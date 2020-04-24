Lake County governing administration workforce obtain food stuff for Northern Illinois Meals Financial institution

Much more than 25 Lake County authorities personnel volunteered their time Thursday for a foods selection celebration in Waukegan.

The county courthouse’s parking garage served as the travel-via collection place, with donors staying safely and securely in their vehicles. Volunteers donned masks and gloves as they gathered and sorted the nonperishable goods.

















































Kasey Morgan, assistant director of judicial operations/community info officer for the county’s 19th Judicial Circuit, stated that with faculties shut and a lot of persons out of operate, some of the county’s most susceptible people are in will need of aid.

“Many neighborhood foodstuff drives have been canceled due to the pandemic, and Lake County elected officials and personnel comprehend this. It is a time of uncertainty and can be even much more tricky for residents who are dealing with food insecurity,” Morgan said.

The Northern Illinois Foodstuff Bank in Park City will get Thursday’s donations. The personnel and volunteers will examine, form and distribute the food items to community associates, such as meals pantries, churches and neighborhood businesses.

Other collections are getting planned, like 1 by Lake County Board member Judy Martini on May perhaps 8 at the Grant Township place of work in Ingleside.

Morgan explained these who were not able to go to Thursday’s function can continue to guidance the Northern Illinois Food Financial institution by going to solvehungertoday.org.















































