[lake-elsinore-crash:-wreck-shuts-down-northbound-15-freeway]

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) — A two-car crash shut down the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Friday.

The wreck transpired about 11 a.m. in close proximity to Rail Street Canyon.

A SigAlert was issued, and the California Highway Patrol mentioned the closure was anticipated to final a while.

There had been no speedy experiences about injuries.

Establishing…We will add a lot more facts to this report as they develop into accessible.