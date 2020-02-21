[lake-elsinore-crash:-wreck-shuts-down-northbound-15-freeway]

-
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) — A two-car crash shut down the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
The wreck transpired about 11 a.m. in close proximity to Rail Street Canyon.
A SigAlert was issued, and the California Highway Patrol mentioned the closure was anticipated to final a while.
There had been no speedy experiences about injuries.
Establishing…We will add a lot more facts to this report as they develop into accessible.
