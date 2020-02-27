lake-view-female-billed-with-stabbing-guy-who-bumped-into-her-on-loop-blue-line-educate:-law-enforcement

A 50-calendar year-outdated Lake Look at girl is charged with stabbing a gentleman in the thumb right after he accidentally bumped into her Wednesday night on a subway coach in the Loop.

Briana Hicks is billed with a misdemeanor depend of battery, Chicago police reported. The 62-calendar year-old man, stabbed in his thumb, declined to go after felony expenses.

The confrontation took place about 11: 45 on a CTA Blue Line teach around the Jackson Station, at 300 S. Dearborn Ave., police said.

The 62-yr-outdated person bumped into Hicks, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him, law enforcement claimed. He refused healthcare therapy, and Hicks was arrested at the scene.

She is because of in court March 19.

