Lake View Shooting: Gunman shot dead by Chicago police on Ashland Avenue

An armed person was shot dead by the Chicago police on Sunday after allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Lake View on the north side.

Around 5.15 am officers in the area responded to calls from a failure outside Tai’s Til 4, 3611 N. Ashland Ave., and when officers arrived, an armed man shot a person outside the bar and tried to run away from the scene, interim CPD Chief Inspector Charlie Beck said at a press conference.

Interim Chicago Police superintendent Charlie Beck offers preliminary details of a deadly officer shooting in Lake View on February 9, 2020. Jermaine Nolen / Sun Times

While officers chased the armed man, he reportedly shot the police and an officer returned and struck him fatally, Beck said. The armed man was declared dead on the spot and a gun was found.

The Chicago police found a gun after he shot someone deadly who allegedly shot another person and shot at officers on February 9, 2020 in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue. Chicago police

The original person who was shot by the armed man was beaten in the neck and cheek, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is in critical condition.

“The officer who shot was taken to a medical facility. He is treated for bumps and bruises. He wasn’t shot, but he fell during the pursuit of the perpetrator, “Beck said.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details about death.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, Beck said. And the officer who fired his weapon is placed in administrative service for 30 days per department policy.