Lake Villa crash: 2 people hit by car, seriously injured on Engle and Wildwood drives

A man and a woman were hit by a car and were seriously injured on Monday evening after they had argued and walked down a street near Lake Villa in the suburbs of the north.

A 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from an unrecorded area near Lake Villa, were hit at 7:40 PM. walking across the street for a Mercedes-Benz on Engle Drive near Wildwood Drive, the sheriff’s office in Lake County said in a statement.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Round Lake Park, stopped on the spot and collaborates with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told police that the two had a fight just before the incident, Sheriff’s spokesman Christopher Covelli said in an email.

“There are no indications that the driver of the vehicle knew pedestrians,” he wrote.

The woman suffered broken bones and the man had a head injury and other internal injuries, the sheriff’s office said. They were taken to the Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

No quotes have been issued, Covelli said. The crash is still under investigation.