Lakeland alum, for college football season

Polk County, Florida. —In a field in Polk County, Kebalistomas is working on starting a university quarterback.

Thomas is well-known in Lakeland and has played for Lake Gibson, leading Braves to the state championship.

“Everyone knows that you’re behind you, you’re behind and you’re coming back to a strong community, and you just know that everyone is behind you,” Thomas said. Was.

He is ranked in the top 25 dual threat QBs in the 2018 adoption class. He is likely to pick West Kentucky and start this season’s Hill Toppers.

“This is a pretty good opportunity. It’s up to me to work hard and be strong,” said Thomas, one of the most hired players in program history.

That is, there are no holidays, even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas is working with a small group of QBs to prepare valuable reps for a football revival. And there is no stone left for his progress.

“I just get that connection with my feet, the screenplay, and my teammates,” Thomas said.

“ He is much faster on his feet and his arm strength is the same, but his body has changed completely since high school, ” said Drew Phillips, a private QB coach and director of the Philips QB Academy. Was. “His footwork looks much better, so you’ll see he’s working on those.”

Thomas believes that his complete change has been attributed to his time in western Kentucky.

“It’s good to do something new,” said Thomas. “You will be around different cultures and see how everything works. Just learn, grow and mature.”

Part of that process is becoming a program leader. Thomas’s personal coach sees him making them every day.

“If you can teach young people what you know, you can learn it better,” said Philips. “So that’s a good sign because he’s doing a great job of communicating what he sees and what they can work on.”

Kebaris Thomas does not know when to return to the football field. But the work he is doing now could push him into his first role in West Kentucky.

. [TagsToTranslate] Polk County