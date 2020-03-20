Lakers, Celtics players take a look at positive for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 05:34 PM PDT / Up to date: Mar 19, 2020 / 05:47 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA groups have been testing players and team for the novel coronavirus as it continues to distribute throughout the world.

Two Los Angeles Lakers gamers have tested beneficial for COVID-19, together with a player from the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers despatched out an update about the players to Twitter. The gamers are not showing any signs or symptoms and are at present under quarantine.

Celtics’ Marcus Intelligent was analyzed just after currently being uncovered to a regarded positive coronavirus scenario. Wise isn’t demonstrating any signs and symptoms and has been isolation for many days.

He unveiled a video clip to Twitter with a information.

I was analyzed 5 times ago and the final results came again tonight, which were being favourable. Ive been self quarantined because the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 ought to be taken w the optimum of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations wellbeing industry experts, & we must get extra testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV

— marcus intelligent (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The participant will go on to be in isolation although being monitored by health-related team. The Celtics are ready on other examination effects and say they will converse them as they turn out to be out there.

We discovered currently that two Lakers gamers have analyzed favourable for COVID-19. Both gamers are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and below the treatment of the team’s health practitioner.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk

— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

About an hour prior to the information getting launched from Los Angeles and Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers introduced three users of their group analyzed optimistic.

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, was the 1st acknowledged NBA player to check positive for COVID-19. The NBA suspended all game titles soon soon after.