[lakers-clippers-rescheduled-activity-to-be-played-april-nine]

February 21, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers’ activity in opposition to the rival Clippers that was postponed next the dying of Kobe Bryant has been rescheduled for April nine, the NBA announced Friday.

The match, which initially was scheduled for Jan. 28, will tip off at 10: 30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. It will be broadcast on TNT.

The league mentioned the initial choice to postpone the game was “made out of regard for the Lakers corporation,” which was grieving the demise of the 41-yr-aged Bryant and his 13-calendar year-old daughter, Gianna, as properly as the seven other folks who perished in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

The NBA transformed a few other game titles on its timetable in order to accommodate the rescheduled Lakers-Clippers contest. In doing so, the Lakers will now perform three consecutive residence games from April 7-nine.

The league moved the Golden Point out Warriors’ road game versus the Lakers to April seven. It was to begin with scheduled for April nine.

The NBA also moved the Chicago Bulls’ road sport vs . the Lakers from April 7 to the following day.

The Bulls’ first recreation towards the Clippers, scheduled for April eight, has been moved to April six — the exact night as the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.

