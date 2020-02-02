Lakers flashes kings early, crosses to victory | Malaysia

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers beats dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the NBA game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on February 1, 2020. – AFP picture

SACRAMENTO, February 2 – Anthony Davis had a team high of 21 points, LeBron James made a triple double, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a first quarter of 44 points to defeat the host with 129: 113 points in front of Sacramento Kings ,

Avery Bradley threw 16 of his 19 points in the first 12 minutes for the Lakers, who lost 127: 119 at home after paying tribute to late Kobe Bryant on Friday night.

The Lakers improved to 7-0 on the second night of the duels and 2-0 against Sacramento this season. Bradley’s four early 3-point goals led up to 24 points in the first 12 minutes.

Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also scored a three-pack in the neighborhood, which ended in a 44:22 win for the guests.

The Kings, who had won against the Clippers in their last action in Los Angeles on Thursday, came to just under 12 in the second quarter and just under 13 in the third quarter.

But Caldwell-Pope and James buried 3-point rally killers in a row just before the middle of the last quarter, extending the Lakers lead to 116-93 and paving the way for a comfortable finish.

James’ triple double consisted of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his 11th in the season, one of Luka Doncics’ leaders and the 92nd in his career. Only Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (146), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) have more career triple doubles.

Caldwell-Pope added 15 points, Rondo and Alex Caruso each 13 and Kuzma 12 for the Lakers, who won only their fourth time in their last eight games.

The Lakers shot a total of 51.2 percent and 19 to 43 with 3 points, with Bradley leading the way with five three.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Buddy Hield 22 for the Kings, who won three of their last four.

Harry Giles III scored 16 points and eight team-level rebounds, while Kent Bazemore added 10 points for Sacramento, resulting in a 42.9 percent hit and a 14-against-44 three-pointer hit when starting a four game home. – Reuters