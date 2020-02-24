lakers-gm-rob-pelinka-remembers-multi-faceted-kobe-bryant-as-good-friend,-spouse-and-‘world’s-best-dad’

LOS ANGELES — Rob Pelinka, who grew to become the Lakers common supervisor after a long time of symbolizing Kobe Bryant as the NBA icon’s agent, remembered the multi-faceted Bryant on Monday as “Kobe the father, Kobe the husband and Kobe the most effective pal.”

Pelinka reported he received Bryant’s final texts to him soon in advance of the January helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed the basketball legend, his 13-year-aged daughter Gianna Bryant and 7 others.

Speaking from a podium at a Staples Center memorial provider, Pelinka mentioned that Bryant wanted his enable to secure an internship for a daughter of his friend John Altobelli, who also died in the crash.

He described Bryant’s previous act as “heroic,” noting that Bryant required to “use his platform to bless and form a young girl’s long run.”

Pelinka recalled how Bryant’s popular “Mamba mentality” extended to whatsoever he established his head to — such as choosing up the video game of tennis soon after his NBA retirement and understanding to engage in Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on piano.

Pelinka then released Alicia Keys, who performed a heart-rending version of the sonata onstage.

The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.

