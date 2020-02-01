Lakers greet Kobe Bryant before losing to Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers dried their eyes and went to the Staples Center court for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death, with a determination that would have made him proud.

Damian Lillard has mastered the collective heartbreak of the basketball world with his own remarkable effort.

Lillard scored 48 points and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated Los Angeles 127-119 in the Lakers’ first game on Friday night since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and added 10 assists and nine rebounds to a phenomenal performance that won the blazers against an opponent who had dealt with the trauma of the crash five days earlier.

“We understood that this will be difficult,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “We didn’t want to lose, but this week was more about life than basketball … We have to keep focusing on work. Therapy is at work.”

Both teams stood on the pitch during a poignant tribute to Bryant before the game that included songs, Kobe highlights, and a rousing speech by LeBron James. Highlights from Bryant’s career played every break, but Lillard showed a show between the whistles.

Lillard’s seven 3-point points gave him 40 points in his last five games and set an NBA record. But even the Blazer star knew that the results were secondary this time.

“Nobody will win tonight,” Lillard told ESPN during the game. “Kobe is gone. His family won’t get him back. It’s just basketball. “

James had 22 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, while Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards in the Lakers’ first game since last Saturday.

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and C. J. McCollum added 19 for the blazers.

The whole evening was both painful and cathartic for anyone who loves the Lakers or Bryant and won five championships as he spent his entire 20-year NBA career in purple and gold.

Bryant retired in 2016, but remained a franchise icon and inspiration for current players who learned of his death on an East Coast road trip on their return flight. Their next game against the Clippers was postponed, and the Lakers franchise held out through a brutal week of coping with the loss.

“There was a lot of emotion,” said Lakers security guard Troy Daniels, who grew up with Bryant. “He was pretty much the role model for everyone here and there is a lot of history in this organization that goes back to Kobe … it was very difficult (to see the pre-game ceremony). But we had our brothers and LeBron held one great speech. “

Los Angeles finally returned to basketball after a pregame ceremony celebrating Bryant’s life and influence on basketball. During the ceremony, several Lakers separated, as did the blazers. After taking the 24 second and 8 second injuries off the top of the opening, both teams gracefully picked up the difficult moment.

Davis started the game with red eyes, but scored 18 points in the first quarter alone. Los Angeles had 13 sales in the first half, playing with an apparent amount of energy.

Lillard, the talented Californian, raged in the third quarter with 23 points and six 3-pointers in a virtuoso offensive game.

The Lakers were then ahead of a “Kobe! Kobe! “The song broke out. They promptly made a 9-0 run, but the blazers consistently stayed ahead.

The ceremony began in a darkened arena where Usher sang “Amazing Grace”. The Staples Center then showed a video with Bryant’s highlights told in his own voice.

James then picked up the microphone, discarded his prepared speech, and commanded the crowd with rousing words from the heart. James joined the Lakers in 2018 and spoke to Bryant a few hours before the crash when Kobe congratulated LeBron for being third in the NBA career standings.

“So, in Kobe Bryant’s words,” Mamba out, “said James.” But in our words, “don’t forget.” Live on, brother. “

The public announcer of the Lakers, Lawrence Tanter, then introduced each of the five Lakers starters as Kobe Bryant and elicited tears and applause from the sold-out crowd.

The Lakers, Clippers, and Kings of the NHL all lost their first games at the Staples Center after the death of Bryant, who played his last 17 seasons in the downtown arena.