When thousands of fans flocked to the Staples Center for the first Los Angeles Lakers game after the crash of Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others in a helicopter accident, they saw several tributes to the late NBA legend.

One of them was the two seats decorated with roses and jerseys in honor of Bryant and daughter Gianna, which were an emerging basketball sensation before their death. You’ll likely be the only two of Friday night’s 19,000+ spots.

Other photos of the Staples Center showed seats draped in a yellow t-shirt with the purple and white numbers 8 or 24. Bryant had both numbers that played for the team, and the Lakers both retired at the end of his career.

For Fan Deni Lopez and her friend Dennis, the feelings were overwhelming.

“I have no words,” she said from her seats. “That is much.”

For Dennis, it was his first game at the Staples Center. He said they came to “share a special moment”.

Fans sign tribute boards

Before the game started, hundreds of fans gathered in front of the arena. Many stopped to sign large white boards on which the five-time NBA champion was recognized. A few days ago there were three; Now there are at least 10 boards.

Others paused to place memorabilia at a massive memorial to the nine victims of last Sunday’s crash near Calabasas.

The Lakers tweeted a picture of a logo – a circle with the initials KB inside – on the field, directly in front of the field. The circle and letters are black and the KB is outlined in gold. There is a white star on the K.

On the tweet, the Lakers wrote: “The house that Kobe built.”

In another tweet, the Lakers published a photo of a # 28 jersey currently worn by Point Guard Quinn Cook with the logo on the right shoulder.

The photo had the heading: “2 (forever) 8.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Thursday that his team had focused on preparing for the game before an expected emotional evening.

“We focus on work,” he said. “There is therapy in the work. Since I have been here, we are firmly convinced that we will only lower our heads, roll up our sleeves and grind and do the job.”

