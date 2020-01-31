Lakers’ LeBron James unveils the Kobe Bryant tattoo ‘Mamba 4 Life’

January 31 (UPI) – LeBron James, the star of the Lakers in Los Angeles, unveiled his new tattoo in honor of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on social media on Friday.

The body art is mostly black and shows a snake, especially a black mamba, wrapped around two roses and Bryant’s famous jersey numbers # 8 and # 24. Under the snake is an inscription that reads “Mamba 4 Life”.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time NBA final MVP, was known as the “Black Mamba” during his illustrious 20-year career with the Lakers.

In the Instagram post, James also took a photo of the two superstars from a Team USA training session. In the picture, James leans on Bryant while sitting on the bench together.

Tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that shows her work on James ‘left thigh and Laker’s teammate Anthony Davis’ right thigh.

The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Friday night. The team will honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Friday game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is the first for the Lakers since Bryant’s death. The Lakers matchup against LA Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed due to the tragedy.