Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, daughter under 5 killed in helicopter crash

A Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed at 1 p.m. on Sunday. PST under unknown circumstances approximately 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

January 26 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed on Sunday morning in unknown circumstances in Calabasas, a city with 23,000 residents, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. PST, according to flight records. The Los Angeles Times reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. PST near Las Virgenes Road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said five people were on board and none survived.

TMZ first reported that Bryant, 41, was in the helicopter. Other outlets, including ABC News and ESPN, confirmed the reports. His wife Vanessa was not in the helicopter.

ESPN and NBC News reported that Bryant, his daughter, and another parent and player were sent to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant founded and trained for a girls’ basketball game. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

The NBA sent an email to its staff confirming the death of Bryant and his daughter, the Athletic reported.

The crash occurred a day after Bryant was ranked third in the NBA top-notch list by Lakers star LeBron James. Bryant was active on social media on Saturday night and congratulated James on this achievement.

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother # 33644- Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom honored Bryant with a post on social media on Sunday afternoon. President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet, calling the crash “terrible news”.

Today the world has lost a legend.

Kobe Bryant’s 20-year career at @Lakers has raised the bar for every player. He wanted his team to triumph. Compete with unprecedented ferocity. Defied adversity. Simply put – he was an icon.

Our hearts go out to his family and fans. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 26, 2020

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, was drafted into the first round (# 13 overall) of the 1996 NBA draft at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over his career. He was a two-time MVP in the NBA final and was named the most valuable player in the league in 2008.

Bryant announced his intention to withdraw from the league on November 29, 2015, resulting in a farewell tour around the NBA. This season he played with the Lakers 66 matchups with an average of 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

In his last professional game, Bryant scored 60 points and led the Lakers past Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. He is qualified for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

There was a moment of silence before the matchup between the Houston Rockets and Nuggets in Denver, the first game of the day.

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters aged 17, 13, three and seven months. They welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, last June.