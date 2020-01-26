Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, daughter under 9 killed in helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa (L) and their daughters Natalia (2-R) and Gianna (R) attend the premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” on February 26, 2018 at El Capitan Theater part in Los Angeles. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kobe Bryant poses with his family during his jersey retirement ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 18, 2017. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

Kobe Bryant has spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. He retired from the league in 2016. File photo of Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short film for “Dear Basketball”, will appear behind the scenes with his Oscar on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for the best animated short film for “Dear Basketball”, reacts behind the scenes during the Oscar ceremony on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

In this file photo dated January 26, 2014, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a break against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, California on Sunday. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

January 26 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed on Sunday morning in unknown circumstances in Calabasas, a city with 23,000 residents, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. PST, according to flight records. The Los Angeles Times reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. PST near Las Virgenes Road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initially said that five people were on board and none survived. But the Los Angeles District sheriff, Alex Villanueva, said nine people were killed in the crash, although he did not officially label the victims as “totally inappropriate” until the coroner identified the closest relatives.

TMZ first reported that Bryant, 41, was in the helicopter. Other outlets, including ABC News and ESPN, confirmed the reports. His wife Vanessa was not in the helicopter.

ESPN and NBC News reported that Bryant, his daughter, and another parent and player were sent to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant founded and trained for a girls’ basketball game. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

The NBA sent an email to its staff confirming the death of Bryant and his daughter, the Athletic reported.

The crash occurred a day after Bryant was ranked third in the NBA top-notch list by Lakers star LeBron James. Bryant, who scored 33,643 points, was active on social media on Saturday evening and congratulated James on this achievement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom honored Bryant with a post on social media on Sunday afternoon. President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet, calling the crash “terrible news”.

Today the world has lost a legend.

Kobe Bryant’s 20-year career at @Lakers has raised the bar for every player. He wanted his team to triumph. Compete with unprecedented ferocity. Defied adversity. Simply put – he was an icon.

Our hearts go out to his family and fans. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 26, 2020

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, was drafted into the first round (# 13 overall) of the 1996 NBA draft at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over his career. He was a two-time MVP in the NBA final and was named the most valuable player in the league in 2008.

Bryant announced his intention to withdraw from the league on November 29, 2015, resulting in a farewell tour around the NBA. This season he played with the Lakers 66 matchups with an average of 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

In his last professional game, Bryant scored 60 points and led the Lakers past Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. He is qualified for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

There was a moment of silence before the matchup between the Houston Rockets and Nuggets in Denver, the first game of the day. Later on Sunday, several NBA teams honored Bryant by violating the 24-second and 8-second clocks and celebrating his famous shirt numbers.

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters aged 17, 13, three and seven months. They welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, last June.

UPI authors Allen Cone and Daniel Uria contributed to this report.

Memory of Kobe Bryant’s life and career

In 1996, at the age of 17, Bryant was voted 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. Photo by Steve Grayson / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant played for 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring photo by James Nielsen / UPI | in the course of his career an average of 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists license photo

Kobe Bryant presented President George W. Bush with a Lakers jersey after winning the 2001 NBA Championship. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and two consecutive championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

During his career, Bryant has appeared in seven NBA finals and was named MVP finals in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

In 2008, Bryant was part of the Redeem Team US men’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA Basketball in 2008 and 2012. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his last NBA game and scored 60 points when the Lakers won 101 to 96. Photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers withdrew shirt numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won an Oscar for the best animated short film for ‘Dear Basketball’ that he wrote and told. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters aged 17, 13, three and seven months. They welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, last June. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo