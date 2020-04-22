Lakh Crore’s 4.62 rupee geo is the largest investment for the technology minority

“The investment underscores our commitment to India and our excitement for the dramatic change that Geo has made in this country,” Facebook said in a statement posted on its website.

Mukesh Ambani, president and CEO of RIL and Asia’s richest man, said cooperation between Geo and Facebook would help Narendra Modi’s prime minister’s “Digital India” mission achieve its two ambitious goals – “Ease of Life” and “Ease of doing business”. For every group of people in India without exception. ”The digital transformation of Indian neighborhood grocery stores or‘ kirana ’stores is expected to play a key role in the initial results of the Facebook and Geo agreements.

This partnership helps RIL reduce its debt burden while helping Facebook to grow in a fast-paced and massive market.

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said: “One of the pillars of working with Geo is to create new ways for people and businesses to be more effective in a growing digital economy.” “For example, by bringing together JioMart, Jio’s small, WhatsApp-powered initiative, we can enable people to trade wirelessly with businesses, buy, and ultimately buy products.”

The two companies have also announced that Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp have reached a trade cooperation agreement in order to achieve more in the new Reliance Retail business in JioMart platform trading and support for small businesses in WhatsApp.

“Reliance Retail’s new trading platform, JioMart, has been developed in collaboration with millions of small traders and kirana stores to empower them to better meet the needs of Indian consumers. These companies will work closely together to ensure “Consumers are able to access the nearest Kerman. Who can offer their products and services to their homes by integrating with JioMart using WhatsApp?”

Since the launch of Geo in 2016, Reliance has emerged as the only company capable of competing with US technical groups in the market with India’s rapid growth. The company has long since become an e-commerce company. Reliance Jio also has a range of services, including JioSaavn music player service, live TV service at JioTV request and JioPay payment service.

News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and also owns Reliance Jio.