Lala Anthony on Coronavirus Lockdown, New Facebook Shows and Live IG Sesi En Live

EVERYONE needs physical and emotional will when it’s done – but now you can watch a new show about it.

Lala Anthony‘s Get your life back on track Launched just last week on Facebook Watch, the production – like everything else on the planet – is stuck in between coronavirus spread of disease.

The actress has been visiting TooFab (remotely via Zoom, of course) to talk about her new show, and how – and more importantly to her family – the park’s impact disease.

“I’m just trying to be safe in these uncertain times,” he smiled. “People are always asking ‘how well are you doing in the public service?’ If I go every day, it works for me. ”

“When I start to think too far, I just get frustrated and anxious … I try not to think ‘when is it going to happen?’; ‘When are we going to go back outside?'”

The “Power” star remembers looking for products only from a dire situation.

“It also prevents you from receiving anything,” he continued. “If you work at home, all the time, all the time, and you’re like ‘oh! I wish I could relax! Or” I wish I could be at ease! ” … and the world. we were forced to make peace, and all we wanted was to go back outside. “

“You just appreciate things that you may not have heard before. I think when you get out of this one, there will be another person and with another appreciation for taking care of each other. the world. “

Lala’s own charity, for example, is working to provide free meals to hospitals in three counties, including their city in New York.

“What I like most about this uncertainty is when you just see so many people helping each other, helping each other, for different reasons, with the healthcare staff,” he said.

Like many parents removing their hair now, Lala stays at home with her son, 13-year-old Kiyan (or she’s at home with her), Baseball players like his dad, Carmello, are becoming more and more trapped inside the house. But in the eyes of parents, parents have to remember that it’s frustrating for us.

“I’m always trying to remember our kids and their feelings, because it’s new to them, too,” he said. “It’s like putting my kids in front of a computer and saying, ‘Go to school! Go to school! Go!’ … they have to have their doubts and uncertainties about what’s going on in the world. “

In some of the sad moments, Lala was only able to put her new show under the belt before closing – but it was good (you can see below).

It’s called – well enough, because that’s what we’re hoping for now – “Take Back Your Life”.

“We are taking women who are feeling at risk in the present,” she said. “Whether it’s losing their confidence, their confidence, from caring, relationships, family, grief – it’s something we can all share.”

“They get an internal computer first, then the cookie cutter gets a loss to my glam team.”

In view of the viewers from ep 1 there is a lot of emotion in it.

Or in short Lala: “It’s okay to watch the part – but you have to feel the part.”

And while the show is embracing these women, she vows it will probably open for the guy once the dust settles and the show begins.

In the first episode, Lala’s pal Karrueche Tran also stars; the 90210 star has a huge Rolodex aiming to turn it around to create some of the superstar friends at every installation.

The celeb’s face was revealed this week as he organized an IG Live party to celebrate the launch of the show – and the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent, Kelly Rowland, and Charlamagne Tha God were all cast. .

“Do you like it?” It was a meeting, and there were deep views that were shared.

50 Cent, for example, said he would rather not spend months without social media for sex (which Lala still doesn’t doubt); Megan says she doesn’t have to choose because she’s a month away from having sex but doesn’t know each other.

As for Lala’s other shows: she is the star of the new season of “The Chi,” which is set to be released on Showtime until June 21, when 90210 he hoped – like the rest – that it would come back as Rona’s time passed.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.