Lam Research falls on Miss Quarterly Revenue

Chip Research Equipment Manufacturer Lam Research (LRCX) – The Get report is down after Wednesday, after the company posted lower than expected third-quarter tax revenue in its latest earnings version.

The Fremont, California-based company reported earnings of $ 3.98 per share on revenues of $ 2.5 billion. Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of $ 3.98 per share on revenues of $ 2.58 billion.

“The extraordinary efforts of Lam’s global teams helped mitigate the operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in solid financial performance in the March quarter,” said CEO Tim Archer.

Lam Research shares fell 4.7% to $ 259 per share after hours, after rising 11.6% during the ordinary session. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has fallen by almost 8% with most of the losses occurring since the end of March.

Last month, the company withdrew its third quarter guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the company expected to earn between $ 4.15 and $ 4.95 per share with sales of $ 2.8 billion.

The company said it had $ 5.6 billion in cash at the end of March after withdrawing $ 1.25 billion from its revolving credit facility.

Prior to the pandemic, Lam Research was facing pressure, along with the rest of the semiconductor segment, due to reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce was considering imposing restrictions on semiconductor equipment sales in China due to of security issues.

“We believe in the long-term resilience of the semiconductor industry and are focused on delivering innovative technology to our customers and positioning Lam for outperformance as industry conditions normalize,” said Archer.

