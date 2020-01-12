Lamar Jackson is still pursuing the NFL playoff success

Loading...

BALTIMORE – Lamar Jackson, who rushed for a touchdown and threw 36 touchdown passes for the best team in the league, did not appear in the playoffs again.

During his magnificent second season in the NFL, Jackson was a coach with all the support the Baltimore Ravens brought to the league’s best record. Jackson collected most of the grooves hurried by a general in the league’s history and was the catalyst for an offense that led the NFL in scoring.

Jackson also threw two interceptions, missed an inflatable and failed twice in the 4th and 1st, leading Baltimore to a single touchdown in a 28-12 upset loss.

And that’s why the top seed Ravens are made for the season, much earlier than expected. Baltimore, which has won 12 matches, the advantage of the fight at home and the position as the top seed in the AFC, proved irrelevant.

“We just beat ourselves up. I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf, “said Jackson.” Three turnovers. This should not happen. “

Coming from a three-week break and looking suitably rusty this way, a Jackson-bug prone didn’t bring the Ravens into the end zone until the fourth quarter. That’s exactly what happened a year ago, when Baltimore scored two late-night games in the playoff opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson’s goal this season was to erase the memory of this game, which came after leading Baltimore to 6-1. Jackson went 2-of-8 for 17 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Chargers, and the Ravens fell behind 23-3 with a playoff run.

It was a Super Bowl or bust this time around, and Baltimore certainly seemed capable of that. Jackson and the Ravens have been virtually unstoppable for the past three months, hitting some of the league’s best teams with amazing ease.

And then, that.

Jackson is 19-3 as a starter during the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. Now, he has to live with it for a year.

“I know how it will respond,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “He will respond with great motivation and determined to improve as a player. The steps he took from last year to this year are quite indicative.”

That made this game amazing.

The Ravens were 8-for-8 in 4-and-1 situations this year. Jackson went 0-for-2 against Tennessee, getting stuffed to the scrimmage line on every occasion. Both times, the Titans went the other way for touchdowns.

“I hate to lose. He really does,” Jackson said. “We’re just going to try hard next time and make it.”

Jackson’s 50th pass, fourth on Tennessee’s floor with just four minutes left, hit the ground with a bang – just like the Baltimore era.

Jackson finished 31-for-59, the Ravens made 29 first downs and reached 530 yards. The leading figure, however, was 12 – the number of points Baltimore gave in the lowest performance of the year.

Jackson does not deserve all the responsibility for the collapse. Sure, the Ravens were twice punished in punt returns without getting their hands on the ball. And another all-rounder, Marcus Peters, was badly burned by Kalif Raymond in a 45-meter touchdown pass shortly after Jackson failed to win the yards needed to retain possession.

As the Ravens entered the week, veteran point guard Yanda spoke prophetically about the relevance of the Baltimore Magic era to the playoffs.

“He only gets the ball once or twice, a penalty here and a penalty there. All he needs is a loss and we’re done,” Yanda said. “This 14-2 thing doesn’t matter.”

How true.

