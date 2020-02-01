Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady as unanimous NFL MVP

% MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e511%

% MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e512%

Lamar Jackson attends the ninth annual NFL award ceremony

% MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e513%

% MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e514%

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the most valuable player in the NFL for 2019 and became the second player to be unanimously selected.

The spectacular Jackson season won 50 votes from a national panel of media members and joined Tom Brady as the only other player to win the prize unanimously.

The Baltimore All-Pro set an NFL record for yards on the ground with a quarterback (1,206) and led an attack that collected more yards on the ground (3,296) than any other in the league’s history.

0:32 Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has made history by breaking the record of Michael Vick in an NFL season with meters per country with a quarterback

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens wrote history by breaking Michael Vick’s record in an NFL season with a quarterback tract

The Ravens won their last 12 games of the regular season to finish in 14-2, the best brand in the competition.

With his speed, agility and his apparent sixth sense about how to avoid tacklers, Jackson was not asked as the most valuable player’s choice, such as New England’s Brady in 2010. Like Brady at the time, no one won a Super Bowl; the ravens were eliminated in the division round by Tennessee.

Jackson is the first crow to win the prize and the seventh consecutive quarterback. The prize was announced in NFL Honors.