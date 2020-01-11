Lamar Jackson, Ravens offer teaching moments

Loading...

BALTIMORE – Stephanie Stefanik’s Grade 5 at Mays Chapel Elementary School had just learned the concept of logical numbers and worked on the next lesson plan – how to compare numbers and order them on a line of numbers – when she had an idea.

The 28 students in her class in Baltimore County are Ravens fans and watched the team’s electric, 14-win record that led to her being the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Why not use a football example to teach?

“During the Ravens’ first drive against the Browns, Mark Ingram ran the ball in one game, Lamar Jackson ran the ball in another game, and Gus Edwards ran the ball in the third game,” the mathematical problem read. “The yards are shown below. Mark Ingram: 6.5 meters. Lamar Jackson: 5.5 meters. Gus Edwards: -3.5 meters.

“Who had the biggest gain? Who lost yardage? Design the yards on a number line. Create an inequality proposition that will list the yards from the largest to the least.”

The Mays Chapel class loved real-world learning – one of many ways Baltimore teachers have developed their hometown team as a learning device this school year to inspire their students to learn math, writing, and other skills.

“They rushed too fast,” Stephanie said in an interview. “He was really excited about it.”

Stefanik tweeted Jackson, Ingram and Edwards in a tweet on Monday’s math lesson, sparking a ridiculous resentment from Gus the Bus.

“You love it!” Edwards tweeted. “Lol why should i lose yards tho”

Ingram responded to his teammate’s tweet with laughing emojis and a jibe: “I knew u was gon it’s a hot fight that one”

Stephanie, who had previously taught at Dundalk and Glenmar elementary schools, promised Edwards that she would win yards in the next “hot” class problem.

If students were excited about the opportunity to become amateur football analysts in the mathematics classroom, Stefanik said, it was nothing to their euphoria when the teacher showed them the tweets of Ravens players in response to the lesson. Edwards’s tweet was feedbacked almost 700 times and received nearly 9,000 likes.

“It was like, ‘Oh, my God! We are famous! Will they come here? “said Stefanik, 36 years old.” It was really cool that the players were reacting to them. … This team does a great job with this, bringing the community in. “

Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman said seeing the team used to teach kids has reminded him of how great the players are.

“It’s a lot more than football,” Bozeman said. “Beyond what we can really imagine, both for children and even for the elderly, no matter what they are, we affect a lot of people. So we have to understand what kind of platform we have and how amazing it is and use it forever. “

The team collects letters of good fortune from fans – many from students of all ages – and records them in the Under Armor Performance gym in Owings Mills, Md., For players and coaches to see during the playoffs.

The Good Luck Notes program, which the team launched for the playoffs after the 2009 season, has also clearly been used as a learning tool in many classrooms, said Laura Humphreys, who oversees Ravens’ senior development and activation of the fans.

Younger students tend to stick to a single message of writing, spelling and grammar, while older ones often write longer messages, incorporating the informal mantra of the “BIG TRUSS” team and sending encouragement to their favorites.

“The answer was overwhelming, as you might imagine,” Humphreys said. “It’s incredible. You don’t typically think of using sporting events in an educational way. To see how creative these teachers have gotten (and) put an educational twist on it is awesome. … Involving kids in the classroom with this way is very special. “

Jackson, who has garnered praise from fans for his humility and work ethic, in addition to his genetic talent in the field, has also been the subject of a “Virtue of the Week” project in Stephanie’s classroom that teaches students what the general can learn from virtues such as enthusiasm, faith and regularity.

Enthusiastically, they promised to “expect to go to class like every other game”. To their credit, they noted that Jackson “remains true to himself and believes he is a QB not just an RB (running back)”. who watched the general’s press conference after the Week 14 win against the Buffalo Bills: “I said the truth was kind to him, he even completed the defense.”

“Before you talk, ask yourself …” Stefanik wrote in one of the slides, “Would Lamar Jackson say that?”